Rain chances over the next several days

Humidity level continues to increases

Heat Index on the rise tomorrow

Rounds of rain should be expected all week

Partly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping down into the upper 60s along with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms heading on into Wednesday.

Humidity levels will continue to increase throughout the week with dew point temperatures on the rise. High temperatures will end up topping off in the upper 80s to near 90° in some spots and with the humidity in place, the ‘feels like’ temperatures will feel a lot warmer with heat index showing many reaching the lower to mid 90s!

Rain chances will also increase throughout the week. Our best chances look to be Thursday and Friday but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers that roll through the area tomorrow.

By the looks of it, we look to clear out early next week!

​KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller