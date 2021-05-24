Rain chances remain low with mild temperatures, lots of clouds

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy through the night

Isolated rain possible Tuesday, Wednesday

Best rain chance on Thursday

Mostly cloudy weather sticks around tonight with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s. Southerly winds will drop back into a 5-10mph range through the night and stay a little lighter on Tuesday. Overall, rain chances remain somewhat low tonight and much of Tuesday. An isolated shower or storm possible Tuesday, as well.

While a stray showers or storm will also be possible on Wednesday, our best set-up might end up being on Thursday when a front finally pushes into the area to help focus shower and thunderstorm chances over us once again.

After that round of rain, things may quiet down for a day or two as we wrap up the week and head into next weekend. Rain chances don’t disappear completely during this time, but they become much more isolated.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

