Rain chances return for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms tonight

Showers and storms possible Friday

Pleasant weekend ahead

Temperatures going to remain quite nice over the next several days. Tonight, a few isolated storms may move through ahead of the main rain chance on Friday. Aside from the isolated showers and storms, the sky will remain partly cloudy overnight with temperatures only falling into the lower 50s.

Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler in the middle 60s with a mostly cloudy sky and periods of showers off and on through the day. The rain will wrap up in the evening and the clouds will clear out overnight with pleasant weather building in for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 60s, then into the lower 70s on Sunday. However, even warmer weather arrives early next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with a few isolated storms Monday night or Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

