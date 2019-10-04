Rain chances return for Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly dry tonight

Rain to midday Saturday before afternoon clearing

Great weather Sunday through Tuesday

Spotty showers continue to move through but much of what we see should go east by the time high school football begins this evening.

There may be mist or light rain late tonight into Saturday morning. Rainy periods should go into midday Saturday. Rain and possible thunder may impact fans in Lawrence with rain in and around the stadium from time to time. Rain is likely before tailgating time in Manhattan, but clearing should begin at kickoff or shortly after.

Saturday afternoon will end up being around average for this time of year as we top off in the lower 70s before cooling down slightly Sunday only warming up in the middle to upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the first to middle part of next week. After showers and spotty storm chances late Wednesday into Thursday, we may get even colder air to spill into Kansas. Late week lows could be in the 30s with high temps only reaching the 50s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

