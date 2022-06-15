What We’re Tracking:

A few storms possible this evening

Warming back up

More high heat and humidity expected through next week

There’s a cold front that will try to make it through the area this evening. It should make it near our south and eastern counties just before sunset, and that could help a few storms develop along it through this night. Temperatures tonight will drop only into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There could also be a complex of storms that tries to make its way into the area Thursday morning, but that’s another fairly slim chance, and most locations should remain dry. Highs look to make it into the lower 90s again tomorrow.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the heat and humidity build in with lower to middle 90s continuing on and the humidity causing it to feel closer to triple digits as the first day of summer approaches. 90s look to hang on through some of next week, as well. By the middle of next week, we may begin to see a bit more in terms of rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush