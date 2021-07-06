Rain chances return for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms tonight

Slightly cooler midweek

Big warm-up on Friday

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the evening and overnight hours as rain chances make a comeback. Showers may move through late tonight into early Wednesday morning as a front moves through the area.

Rain will linger on into the daytime Wednesday with cloud cover sticking around. Temperatures may cool down slightly below average for a day or two as highs will be in the lower 80s Wednesday.

We’ll hold on to the below average temperatures on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s and drier conditions. We may even see a bit more sunshine after the rainy day Wednesday.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the middle 90s east to around 100° west, before another cold front moves through. That one looks much stronger than the one that we’ll see move through on Wednesday. It’ll serve as the focus for storm development later on Friday and will cool us down with our temperatures .

Storm chances start to really crank up throughout the weekend as highs also cool down into the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez