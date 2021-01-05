Rain chances return for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build in tonight

Scattered showers for Wednesday

Cooler, seasonal weather settles in for the rest of the week

Cloud cover will continue to build in throughout the evening and overnight hours as we anticipate our next system. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 30s.

Rain looks to move in Wednesday with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in at the tail end of the system. Otherwise, this should be mostly rain as we stay above freezing in the lower 40s. Scattered showers will be possible through the day Wednesday, and the wintry mix chance will be late in the night, towards early Thursday morning.

Once this system moves out, cooler weather settles back in for the second half of the week with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s to end the work week and head into the weekend. Our temperatures will be very close to where they should be for this time of the year.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

