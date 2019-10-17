Tracking another beautiful day to close out the work week before rain chances return over the weekend.

What We’re Tracking:

Calm and quiet Thursday night

Gusty wind Friday with possible showers late Friday night

Another rain chance late Sunday into early Monday

Tonight will remain mostly calm as temperatures drop down into the lower 50s along with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Friday gets even warmer than Thursday, but it will likely become very windy as temperatures climb into the lower to middle 70s. Increasing moisture may lead to a shower or two by evening, so plan on that possibility in the second half of high school games Friday night. Otherwise the best chance for more Widespread rain looks to be just before midnight Friday night overnight into the early morning hours on Saturday. Rain looks to be cleared out before lunch time.

We stay dry the rest of the day Saturday with temperatures once again climbing into the the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. A beautiful day Saturday once again with little to no chances of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday we start off a majority of the day dry as temperatures again climb into the lower 70s with an increasing of clouds throughout the day.The possibility of rain and thunder returns late Sunday. Expect rainy periods into daybreak Monday morning with cooler temperatures before pleasant conditions return for Monday to Wednesday before cooler temperatures return later in the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





