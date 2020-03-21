Rain chances return overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely overnight

Another rain chance Tuesday

Warmer weather returns midweek

We’ll stay dry this evening as we continue to see an increase in cloud cover leading to our next attempt at rain. Rain chances increase overnight into early Sunday with periods of heavier rainfall at times possible. Most of the rain lingers through the lunch hour before tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for Sunday.

The start of the upcoming work week we start to warm up into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Another rain chance is possible late Monday into early Tuesday that could bring us some heavy rainfall and also so rumble of Thunder as it passes through.

After our rain chance Tuesday, we take a little break from the precipitation staying dry throughout the rest of the week. By Wednesday, we could be seeing mostly sunny weather and spring-like temperatures return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



