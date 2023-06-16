What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear tonight

Rain chances return this weekend

Hot beginning to next week

Tonight will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will drop down into the middle to upper 60s. Most storms stay west until overnight tonight into tomorrow morning where we have storms chances throughout the area. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s later tomorrow.

The best chance for storms appears to be late Saturday into Sunday morning. Humidity continues to build and highs remain around average in the middle to upper 80s this weekend.

By the start of next week, we heat up slightly with highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will make temperatures feel much warmer than they are. Lows will typically hang around the middle to upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard