Rain chances return tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Possible showers overnight

Mostly sunny and pleasant this weekend

Another rain chance late Sunday before turning slightly cooler

Tonight, winds will start to back off and shift from the south to the north as the probability of rain goes up slightly with scattered showers overnight into early Saturday…mainly before 10am. The rain doesn’t look to last long throughout the day as it rapid clears out leaving a beautiful day for Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

We continue to stay dry Saturday night into Sunday as clouds begin to increase throughout the day before a boundary moves through and temperatures stay in the lower 70s. This boundary could potentially bring in another rain chance late Sunday but looks to only clip the eastern portion of the viewing area before moving out rather quickly before midnight.



After Sunday night, rain chances start to back off and temperatures drop slightly as we start off the work week in the lower 60s before increasing into the upper 60s by Thursday. Overall a very pleasant and dry week is ahead of us.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

