Rain chances this morning and then snow showers possible through the night

What We’re Tracking:

Rain showers possible today

Snow transition tonight

Much cooler for the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today with rain chances throughout the day as we see our first round of precipitation. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 40s after a strong cold front moved through last night. The second round of precipitation will lead to a wintry mix and snow showers by mid evening across much of the northern viewing area as our temperatures drop below the freezing mark.

The best chance for snow showers appears to be focused towards our northern and northwestern counties with chances generally decreasing south of the I-70 corridor. Our far southeastern counties have the best chance to see mostly rain through the entire event.

As temperatures drop, it is possible to see some minor accumulations especially for our far northwestern counties who could see possibly 1 to 2 inches. If you live north and west of a line from Abilene to Manhattan through Westmoreland and Seneca, you may run into some slick spots on your evening commute Friday. For all of northeast Kansas, plan on slick roadways if you have to travel in the morning Saturday.

The activity should taper off through the day Saturday, as colder air settles into place. Expect highs Saturday and Sunday to only be in the middle to upper 30s and overnight lows to be in the middle to lower 20s.

Looking ahead to next week, things start to dry out and temperatures become more seasonable in the mid 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush