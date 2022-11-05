What We’re Tracking:

Rain comes to an end

Pleasant weekend

More rain next week

We’re starting off in the middle to upper 30s this morning as rain continues. A few spots are seeing some snowflakes mixing in but nothing is sticking since the roads are very wet. Most of the rain should wrap up by mid-morning as we start to clear things out.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for today as we try and warm things up into the lower 60s later this afternoon. Winds will start to change direction to more southwesterly breezes at 15-20 mph which will also help us warm up.

Sunday will remain pleasant and highs continuing in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. That trend looks to continue for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. However, it does appear like our winds will pick back up out of the south during this time, too.

By Tuesday our rain chances start to return as we climb into the middle 70s and then start to cool back down by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez