What We’re Tracking

Rain comes to an end by tomorrow

Warming up Sunday

Quiet weather returns for next week

Tonight, scattered showers continue, but start to wind down and exit through the morning tomorrow. Overnight lows will stay above freezing tonight, but once again, highs will struggle on Saturday. We may only make it into the middle 40s as winds become a bit breezy out of the north and west.

As the cut-off low finally exits through the first half of the weekend, high pressure builds in behind it. That will keep us dry and quiet through the first half of next week, at least.

Highs for Sunday should in the lower to middle 50s, and the mild weather lasts into the middle of next week, as well. There will be a slight cool down on Monday, but we’ll rebound into the lower to middle 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard