A few more showers are possible through the first half of the day today, but the rain looks to begin wrapping up and even most of the cloud cover will be clearing out by the afternoon from the west to the east as the system finally exits. Highs today could make it close to 70° in our northwestern counties, and low to mid 60s in the eastern half of the area.

We should dry out by Thursday evening and look for mostly sunny weather by the end of the week as high temperatures begin a gradual warm-up through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Friday looks to be absolutely gorgeous with the return of the sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s. Summer-like warmth returns just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer, as highs make it into the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. We should be close to 90° for Memorial Day.