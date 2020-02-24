Rain continues for Monday with snow likely Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely tonight into Monday

Snow showers possible Tuesday

Colder second half of the week

Temperatures were warmer over the weekend with 50-60 degree numbers. We had abundant sunshine Friday and squeezed in as much sun as we could Saturday.

Much of Sunday was pleasant because rain stayed away for the entire day. Instead of steady rain, and some occasionally heavy, from noon to midnight…most of northeast Kansas didn’t get anything until well sunset.

Rain will likely continue into midday, except for areas to the far west/northwest. Clouds may start to break for those spots. North wind stays up to create very chilly conditions.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 40-45

Wind: N/NE 15-25

Wind Chills: 30-35

Tuesday will be a little colder and we’ll keep a gusty north wind. Rain/snow mix is certainly possible. We may even see periods of light snow for much of the day. Temperatures will likely be just above freezing for much of it.

Wednesday appears to be the coldest day of the week with mid 30s and a partly cloudy sky. Sun looks more abundant for late week. Precipitation chances should be near zero for Thursday through the weekend, but temperatures don’t get much higher until Saturday.

Saturday might be mainly clear with a high near 50. Sunday should be mostly sunny with upper 50s to near 60. That would make our transition from February to March very pleasant.

Wet weather first, then colder through midweek…

