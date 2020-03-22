Rain continues this morning with a more pleasant day for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain continues this morning

Another rain chance Tuesday

Warmer weather returns midweek

Rain will continue this morning and through the lunch hour before tapering off during the afternoon. There could be periods of some heavier rainfall at times as this system moves through. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon.

The start of the upcoming work week we start to warm up into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Another rain chance is possible late Monday into early Tuesday that could bring us some heavy rainfall and also so rumble of Thunder as it passes through. These storms could be strong and linger towards the severe side of things with small hail possible.

After our rain chance Tuesday, we take a little break from the precipitation staying dry throughout the rest of the week. By Wednesday, we could be seeing mostly sunny weather and spring-like temperatures return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



