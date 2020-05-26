Rain continues through the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers Wednesday and more rain Thursday

Drier and sunny Friday to Sunday

Warmer temperatures into weekend

We continue to stay mostly dry overnight as the drizzle continues to wind down this afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s overnight.

Scattered showers seem likely during the afternoon Wednesday as afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A wash out does not seem likely but pop up showers could happen at any point in the day.

Heavy downpours and a few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday during the daytime with highs close to 80°.

Drier, more stable air arrives later in the week as a terrific pattern develops for the last days of May.

Abundant sunshine, lower dew points and pleasant conditions should dominate into the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s and highs in the 70s will be great for this late in the season.

The enjoyable weather will have people wanting to get out and about. Most will be happy to know that the good stuff should run through at least Wednesday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



