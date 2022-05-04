What We’re Tracking:

Chilly tonight with rain

Showers and storms likely through tomorrow

Windy and warm weekend

Rain will continue to impact just about everyone across the viewing area through the evening and overnight hours. There may be brief breaks from the precipitation but another push of moisture looks to arrive a bit later on tonight. Temperatures will cool into the lower to middle 50s with a light breeze continuing to move through.

We’re not expected severe weather, but we could see locally heavy rainfall, especially in our south and eastern counties. Widespread rainfall with amounts of 0.5″ – 1.0″ seem likely as this slow moving system continues to progress through northeast Kansas. A very similar day is expected on Thursday with more precipitation on the way. Cloudy, gloomy, rainy, a bit chilly and a light breeze. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Rain comes to an end early Friday morning, but we may hold onto the clouds for much of the day. Highs to close out the work week should approach 70°.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday and middle 80s by Sunday. That will be helped along by a strong south/southeasterly breeze that will be present until at least Tuesday of next week. Expect a very warm start to next week as a result with highs approaching 90°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller