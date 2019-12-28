Rain decreases tonight, snow showers may move through tomorrow

Decreasing showers tonight

Cold front on the move

Snow showers Sunday

A cold front is on the move tonight, and once it moves through, we should start to see the rain shower activity decreasing in coverage and intensity. We should be under dry conditions for the overnight hours, but tomorrow the backside of the storm system with swing through. That could bring a slight chance for some flurries or light snow showers. The most likely areas to see some snow would be to the north of I-70. Accumulation doesn’t look likely. If we’re lucky, we may see a dusting to 1/2″. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.

We’ll have some clouds around at times on Monday, but the sun will start to make a return for the first half of the week. It’ll still be cold Monday with stronger northwesterly winds in place. Temperatures will be around 40°, but it’ll feel much colder than that.

After that, we begin a warm-up leading into New Year’s Day. New Year’s Eve will still be pretty cold, with temperatures in the 20s, for anyone venturing out to celebrate. Temperatures to start the new year will be in the lower 50s!



-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



