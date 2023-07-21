What We’re Tracking

Few showers this morning

Not as hot for a couple days

Heat building in for next week

We have some rain out to our west that’s bringing in more cloud cover this morning and a chance some of the light to moderate rainfall makes its way into our area. This could linger through mid morning and won’t impact everyone. But, as a result, temperatures will likely be in the middle 80s for this afternoon.

Rain chances become few and far between after Saturday as we’re looking at an extended period of hot weather as an upper ridge builds in. Afternoon highs will be near average again Saturday near 90° and we continue to heat things up into next week.

Sunday looks to remain mostly dry although a few showers and potentially isolated storms are possible very early on. We’ll continue to warm things up into the mid 90s for the afternoon. Highs by Monday will already be back in the upper 90s, so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

We’ll most likely see air temperatures at or above 100° by Tuesday, and the pattern doesn’t look to change all that much even as we approach the last days of July. Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even still, it’s going to get quite hot for the tail end of the month.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez