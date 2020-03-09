Rain ends tonight with a pleasant day ahead for Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Rainy and breezy early, then showers and turning cooler late

Partly cloudy and pleasant Tuesday

Midweek showers possible

Rain will continue to taper off this evening leaving us with the cloud cover and colder temperatures overnight as we fall back to average into the 30s. Winds will finally taper off throughout the evening as well.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with light breezes. It will easily be the prettiest and most pleasant day of the week before multiple rain chances return.

Wednesday will begin with scattered showers in the early morning and Thursday could start with early morning showers and thunderstorms as well.

Temperatures may climb to the 65 degree range in the midweek period. Sun becomes limited, temperatures will be lower by the weekend and scattered showers are likely late Friday and early Saturday.

It won’t be very pleasant for those off work or out of school for Spring Break. Highs may only be in the 40s over the weekend with a better chance for sunshine Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



