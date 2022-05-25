What We’re Tracking:

More rain through tonight

Light showers linger through Thursday

Much warmer by Memorial Day weekend

Tonight, we’ll drop back a few degrees into the middle 50s, but our temperatures will stay fairly steady until we can clear the clouds and the rain out of here. Periods of moderate rainfall early in the night should gradually taper off overnight and be much more scattered by morning.

A few more showers are possible through the first half of the day Thursday, but the rain looks to begin wrapping up and even most of the cloud cover will be clearing out by the afternoon as the system finally pulls off to the east.

We should dry out by Thursday evening and look for mostly sunny weather by the end of the week as high temperatures begin a gradual warm-up through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Friday looks to be absolutely gorgeous with the return of the sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s. Summer-like warmth returns just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer, as highs make it into the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. We should be close to 90° for Memorial Day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller