Rain Friday before warmer temperatures return Saturday

Tracking more rain for shoppers on Friday before clearing out and warming up Saturday.

What We’re Tracking:

Spotty showers tonight

Rain and slightly warmer Friday

Mild Saturday and colder Sunday

Tonight we’ll remain mostly dry with the occasional small shower but not everyone will see that rain. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s.

Friday could be cloudy with on and off rain chances throughout the day and evening. Black Friday shoppers will need rain gear handy. Wind won’t be very strong and it gets warmer too. Highs should reach 50 or more later in the day.

Saturday should be really good with a clearing sky and pleasant temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday may be a time for colder air to surge into the region as all of the festivities and gatherings end. Temperatures stay in the lower 40s for the start of the upcoming work week and our weather pattern becomes less active.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





