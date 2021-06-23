Rain likely early Thursday morning with thunderstorms possible

What We’re Tracking:

Storm chances return overnight

Hot and humid conditions persist

Scattered storms to end the week

Breezy and warm conditions will remain through the evening tonight. Temperatures likely hovering in the upper 70s all the way through sunrise. Rain chances and thunderstorms look probable waking up tomorrow morning so be sure to use caution out the door. The severe threat should be minimal but lightning and heavy rainfall could be a concern.

Redevelopment of thunderstorms and rain chances for tomorrow afternoon will also have to be monitored. How the morning round of storms sets up will greatly affect the afternoon setup; but as of right now strong to severe storms look to move in by early evening. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Scattered storms are likely again for Friday afternoon and evening, as well. Make sure you’re prepared if you’re planning on heading out to Heartland Park for Country Stampede, especially if you’re planning on camping. It’s always a good idea to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Several rounds of rain of rain over the next few days will be possible so plan on some wet conditions. Temperatures remain in the middle 90s.

The weekend forecast looks to start off with some lingering showers early Saturday and give way to sunshine by Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s both days. Overall, it’s looking pretty good so far for Thunder Over the Heartland and the last 2 days of Country Stampede! We’ll just be monitoring the slim chance for an isolated shower or storm Sunday and Monday, but widespread rain does not look likely at this time.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

