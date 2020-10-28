Rain likely for southern counties tonight before we finally clear out

What We’re Tracking:

Showers mainly for southern counties tonight

Steadily warming through the week

Nice weekend ahead

The bulk of the rain will be falling from Texas northward through Oklahoma and southern Kansas. That will get just close enough for showers to be likely in our southern counties tonight. Scattered showers farther north along I-70 with little to no rain north of the interstate. Lows will fall into the upper 30s under a mainly cloudy sky.

Thursday will bring a quick end to any showers and we’ll see quick clearing through the morning hours, leaving us mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. However, it’ll be fairly breezy with northerly winds running about 10-15 mph with gusts to 25mph. Highs should still be on the cool side in the upper 40s.

We continue warming through the end of the week and into the weekend. Your Halloween forecast is looking spot on for this time of the year. We should have a sunny day Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have clear skies overhead and temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s during the evening hours. Despite a slight cooling for Sunday, most of the week ahead looks dry, sunny and mild.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

