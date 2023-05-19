What We’re Tracking

Few showers Friday

Very comfortable weekend

Warmer and dry early next week

We have a low pressure sitting just to our south trying to bring in rain for portions of the area this morning. Although the south will have a better chance for moderate rainfall, a few showers are definitely possible for most. Temperatures this morning are starting off mild in the 60s.

We’ll be cooler on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a northerly breeze through the day. Rain should move out by mid-day if not late afternoon and clouds will gradually clear by the evening. We should end up with mostly sunny skies by the sun sets tonight.

We clear out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, we’ll warm into the 80s with the return of a light southerly breeze.

We do look to steadily warm up through next week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. That will keep conditions sunny through, at least, midweek with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez