Rain likely Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler temperatures

Rain Saturday

Even cooler next week

Overnight cloud cover will be present and we could even see an isolated shower or two but most will stay dry as temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

We’ll see a better chance for rain Saturday with temperatures slightly cooler into the middle 70s. Outdoor plans will likely be impacted with scattered showers possible through the daytime tomorrow. We’re not expecting severe weather during this time, but pockets of heavier rainfall and rumbles of thunder are definitely not out of the question.

By the time Sunday rolls around, clouds should start to clear out and temperatures stay seasonal, in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine to close out the weekend with a ‘typical’ fall day!

Looking ahead to the first full week of October, our rain chances diminish and high temperatures stay on the cooler side with mid to upper 70s expected and lows dipping down into the upper 40s and low 50s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez