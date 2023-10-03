What We’re Tracking

Rain likely tonight

Much cooler weather ahead

Chilly nights this weekend

Rain becomes fairly likely tonight into early tomorrow as the system passes through. There may be a couple stronger storms Tuesday evening in the western half of the area with stronger wind gusts and large hail possible.

The storms should weaken as they move east and roll into most of the viewing area by the midnight hour. It’ll still bring beneficial rainfall to much of the area, even lingering into Wednesday morning.

Today looks to be our last hot day for a while as tomorrow and on our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday should be in the middle to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s!

There will be a secondary push of colder air late Thursday that could make it difficult for most of us to make it above 70° for Friday and Saturday. In fact, it looks like we may see some of our first overnight lows in the upper 30s for this season! That should happen very early Saturday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard