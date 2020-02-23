Rain likely tonight, moderate showers possible at times

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely tonight into Monday

Snow chances return Tuesday into Wednesday

Colder middle and later part of next week

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies today across the area, and rain begins to move in this afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain looks to be during the overnight hours. There could be periods of moderate to heavier rainfall at times with 0.5″-1.0″ of rain not out of the question for locations south of I-70. Locally higher amounts will be possible, as well.

As rain continues into Monday morning and temperatures get colder, there is a slight chance for some light snow showers early Monday, especially for our northern counties that border Nebraska. We’re not expecting any travel issues with this as accumulations more than a dusting don’t look likely.

Clouds will linger on into Tuesday as another chance for precipitation moves in. Because of the colder temperatures, snow mixing in with rain at times looks possible, but we’ll continue to monitor the back end of this second wave as we get closer.

After that moves through we’ll start to break away from the cloud cover and temperatures will stay below average and fairly cold through the middle part of the week before slowly warming towards next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor