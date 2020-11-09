Rain likely tonight, much chillier air ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Rain and thunderstorms tonight

Breezy, much cooler Tuesday

Cooler week ahead

Rain and possibly thunderstorms are in store for tonight as a strong cold front is expected to push through late tonight bringing in a much needed chance for rainfall. The low will be in the middle 40s with winds coming from the south at 10-15 mph as well as gusts up to 25mph.

The rain is expected to continue into Tuesday morning. There is a slight chance for wintry mix in the extreme northwest corner of the viewing area, however, most of the viewing area is likely to see rain. Rain totals will could exceed ½” for many areas. The sun will return late Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with many areas actually a little colder toward the afternoon hours. The winds will be breezy coming from the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30mph. Temperatures will then dip below freezing for Tuesday night, hitting lows in the upper 20s.

The rest of the upcoming work week looks to be about 20° cooler than this weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. After Tuesday, the sky will remain mostly clear for the week ahead until we have another chance for rain coming up late Friday into Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

