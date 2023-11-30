What We’re Tracking

Rain chances likely tonight

Chance for wintry mix tomorrow

Seasonal weather through early next week

Overnight temperatures will drop to the middle 30s as a cold front makes it way through the area. Rain showers look to move in later this afternoon, and become more widespread as the night goes on with the possibility of snowfall in some areas as well. Wind will be between 10 to 15mph with wind gusts up to 20mph.

We’ll have to watch temperatures closely overnight and into the morning Friday, because our temperatures could dip close to the freezing mark, and that may cause some snowflakes or freezing drizzle to mix in for the morning commute Friday. There may even be another batch of wintry mix moving through in the afternoon and evening, as well. As of right now, any accumulations should be minor, but the timing of this may cause some travel issues during the morning and evening commutes tomorrow.

That system clears out in time for the weekend, and as winds shift back towards the south, we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s, and those seasonal temperatures should linger into the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard