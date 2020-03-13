Rain likely tonight, snow over the northern counties

What We’re Tracking:

Rain tonight, some snow northwest

Wet snow north and cold rain south Saturday morning

More rain early next week

Overnight Friday night and early Saturday will be cold and wet. The likely time for wintry mix is from midnight to 9am Saturday. I-70 may be a dividing line with wet snow north and cold rain south with a band of mix separating the two areas.

By midday or early afternoon, any precipitation may have stopped. It will feel very chilly with a temperature in the lower 40s and a wind chill between 25-35. You must bundle up.

Clouds will linger Sunday, but mainly dry with highs in the middle to upper 40s. It won’t be a warm weekend. More showers are expected through the early to middle part of next week so it looks like our weather will be cloudy and rainy until next Friday when it should turn sunny. Temperatures will be climbing through the week with areas of showers and storms most likely Wednesday into Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



