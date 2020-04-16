Rain likely with mix north, then we get a period of wet snow overnight

It will be mainly sunny and much warmer for Saturday through Monday

Winter Weather Advisory this evening for Brown and Nemaha counties.

Freeze Warning from 7pm Thursday to 10am Friday for the following: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Temperatures have gradually climbed since Sunday with 40s Monday, 50s Tuesday and near 60-degree highs Wednesday. For late week, we’ll experience lower numbers with a chance of rain, mix and snow over the next 18-24 hours.

Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with developing showers. An upper disturbance should bring rain to most areas today. Expect some mix to the far north and some thunder to the south as the day progresses. What you get will be determined by your location and the time of day that precipitation occurs.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 40-45 North, 46-52 Central and 53-60 South

Wind: E/SE 15-25

A period of wet snow looks more likely overnight, and it may last for about 2 hours at any given spot. The likely time would be between 10pm and 3am. We could end up with a one inch coating on cars and grassy areas so don’t be surprised to see something when you look out at daybreak Friday.

Clouds decrease by midday to early afternoon Friday. We get pleasant weather for the weekend with a mainly clear sky Saturday and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Sunday. Temperatures are projected to reach 60-64 for the first part of the weekend and it probably hits the 68-72 degree range for Sunday afternoon.

Our temperature pattern may stay warm through early next week, but we may start to see a shower or t’storm chance by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

KSNT Meteorologist David George



