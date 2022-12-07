Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light east wind.

Our next chance for rain will move into the area by very late Wednesday night into Thursday. Despite the cooler temperatures, we should be warm enough to only see rain across most of the area.

Northwestern counties still have quite a bit of uncertainty in terms of temperatures for Thursday morning, though. As it stands right now, surface temperatures in Cloud, Republic, and maybe even Clay and Washington counties, look to drop below freezing for a few hours early Thursday. There should also be quite a bit of warm air above the surface, and that means there’s the potential for freezing rain. Accumulations appear minor, and trends will be monitored through the day, but watch out for slick roadways tomorrow morning in those locations.