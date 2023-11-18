What We’re Tracking

Chances for rain return Sunday

Chilly Thanksgiving

Black Friday storm system

Our quiet pattern will stick around through tonight. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, our weather pattern starts to get a bit more active starting Sunday.

Rain moves into the area early on Sunday morning and will increase in coverage through out the day Sunday and lingering into Monday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, too, with highs through the first half of next week only making it into the lower 50s, at best.

Colder air does look to settle in for Thanksgiving, though. We should have sunny skies for Wednesday and a few more clouds expected Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the middle to upper 40s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s.

After the rain early on next week, another storm system moves in on Black Friday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the possibility for not only rain but possibly some snow. This is something we will continue to watch over the next couple of days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard