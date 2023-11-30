Temperatures warmed through the night thanks to our southerly breezy, but that will switch to the north as a cold front moves in this morning. Highs will be limited to the middle to upper 40s through this afternoon. Rain showers look to move in later this afternoon, and becoming more widespread as the night goes on.

We’ll have to watch temperatures closely overnight and into the morning Friday, because our temperatures could dip close to the freezing mark, and that may cause some snowflakes or freezing drizzle to mix in for the morning commute Friday. There may even be another batch of wintry mix moving through in the afternoon and evening, as well. As of right now, any accumulations should be minor, but the timing of this may cause some travel issues during the morning and evening commutes tomorrow.

That system clears out in time for the weekend, and as winds shift back towards the south, we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s, and those seasonal temperatures should linger into the first half of next week.