Cloud cover will start to increase again as we head into Wednesday before our next best chance for rain and some snow arrives. Highs today should still be able to make it into the low to mid 50s.

Rain begins to develop late Wednesday evening and change over to snow fairly quickly, lingering into very early Thursday morning. The system should move through rather quickly, which would limit the amount of precipitation. Accumulations should be light, and it’ll help that the week is starting out so warm because our ground temperatures should be warm, as well. There could be a narrow band of heavier snow that sets up in somewhere in the eastern half of the area that could provide up to a couple inches, but overall, minor accumulations are expected mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces by Thursday morning. Just watch out for potential slick spots on your morning commute Thursday as most, if not all, of the snow will be winding down by that point.

We do get cooler behind this system for Thursday and Friday as highs only make it into the lower 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. It’ll be rather breezy Thursday, too, so we’ll likely be feeling like the teens and 20s all day.

However, we make a quick rebound for the weekend, with sunshine and highs making it back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. Temperatures still appear to be well above normal for mid-January, so the precipitation type with this system will likely be all rain.