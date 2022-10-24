What We’re Tracking:

Rain Monday

Cooler midweek

More rain by Friday

Winds stayed strong through the night and many of us are starting in the low to mid 70s this morning. This is the warmest we’ll be throughout the day as our cold front approaches and we cool down by the afternoon.

Cloud cover has already started to build in this morning as our front moves in. Temperatures will start to fall throughout the day as we could see 50s and even 40s in some spots by the time many are heading home. Expect rain and chilly temperatures on your afternoon/evening commute.

It is looking most favorable for the heaviest rain with the system to be over the eastern and southeastern portion of the viewing area with less rain to the northwest. Rain looks to become more widespread by midmorning.

There is a chance we hear some thunder and see some lightning with pockets of heavier rainfall at times as well. Most of it should wrap up by the late afternoon as we hold on to some cloud cover through the night.

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to average for this time of the year. We’ll see lower 60s through the middle part of the week before another system arrives and tries to cool us back down by Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez