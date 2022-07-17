What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out

Slightly cooler Sunday

More heat and humidity on the way

Showers and storms will continue to move out this morning with a few light rain showers lingering through daybreak. Temperatures are mild in the middle to upper 70s and dew points are fairly high in the middle 70s forcing muggy conditions to start.

We should be able to clear out by this afternoon at the latest with temperatures taking a minor setback in the lower 90s which is pretty average for mid-July. Dew points will remain in the 60s and 70s, though, so it still could feel quite a bit warmer. This will be the ‘coolest’ we get over the next 7 days, and probably even beyond that.

Through the upcoming work week, the heat builds even more with our hottest temperatures of the season. Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Certain models are trying to push record breaking numbers into central Kansas on Tuesday and it’s something we’ll definitely have to watch. Rain chances appear slim to none as of right now.

By late week and into next weekend, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change anytime soon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez