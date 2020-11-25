Rain moves out leaving sunshine for the afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Rain moves out

Clearing, cool for Wednesday

Sunny, mild Thanksgiving Day

As a low pressure system moves just to our south rain will continue to move through portions of the area and some of the western counties could see a brief mix of rain or snow before it wraps up later this morning as we start off in the 40s East and 30s West.

We’ll start with the clouds today as showers continue moving out of the picture and for the rest of the day. Things start to dry out giving way to more sunshine with highs still a bit cool with upper 40s to near 50° and northerly breezes at 10-15 mph.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly pleasant as temperatures climb into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Perfect for outside activities for the holiday.

Friday will remain dry as well with sunshine sticking around and temperatures at more seasonable levels in the low 50s. Although it remains rather cool at night with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be mild each day with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures may drop back into the 40s for afternoon highs.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

