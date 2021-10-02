Rain moves out, pleasant ‘fall’ day for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Showers tonight

Pleasant fall weather Sunday

Dry conditions next week

As the rain moves out, skies will slowly start to clear as cloud cover pushes off to the east. This along with relatively light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 50s for early Sunday morning making it a chilly start!

For the second half of our weekend we can expect a lot more sunshine as the system slowly departs the area. Some cloud cover may remain in the morning, but we’ll warm up plenty with afternoon highs eventually topping out in the middle to upper 70s. Overall, plan on a great Sunday with pleasant fall-like conditions!

Looking ahead to the first full week of October, our rain chances diminish and high temperatures stay on the mild side with middle to upper 70s expected and lows dipping down into the upper 40s and low 50s. You just can’t beat this time of year!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez