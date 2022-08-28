What We’re Tracking:

Rain moves out

Still warm Sunday

Slightly cooler midweek

Rain will continue to move out of the area and most should be dry by midmorning. Temperatures starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s will set us up for yet another warm afternoon.

The left over cloud cover from the rain will clear out pretty quickly so plan on plenty of sunshine for your Sunday afternoon. Breezy conditions will be present throughout the day with highs in the lower to middle 90s. With higher humidity in place, it could feel close to 100° later today.

A stray shower or two is possible by late Sunday but most look to remain dry as we hold on to the sunshine for Monday and highs around average in the upper 80s and even lower 90s.

For the final days of August, it appears that our temperatures will moderate ever so slightly with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Things dry out for the second half of the week as our temperatures become quite average for this time of year. If you’re looking forward to the seasons changing, look no further as the first day of Meteorological Fall starts on Thursday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez