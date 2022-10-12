What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out this morning

Breezy end to the week

Pleasant weekend ahead

Showers and storms are coming to an end this morning as they raced across the area early. Most should be dry shortly after daybreak and even clearing out pretty quickly behind the system. Temperatures are starting off comfortable in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Winds will still be breezy throughout the day, but out of the northwest behind the front. Highs Wednesday should make it close to 70°, and by Thursday we’ll be in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Fire danger will start to become an issue over the next few days with the drier air behind the front paired with gusty winds and dry grasses. Avoid outdoor burning, and pay attention to any local burn bans. Sunshine and dry conditions last throughout the weekend into early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez