Rain moves out tonight with drier conditions expected Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain continue this evening

Cool and dry Sunday

More rain chances early next week

Rain will continue throughout the evening and should end before midnight still continuing to favor areas along and south of I-70. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower to redevelop overnight, but things start to dry out heading into Sunday morning.

We’ll start off Sunday with cloud cover before clearing out to plenty of sunshine after lunchtime. The sun won’t help us warm up though as temperatures continue to struggle to get out of the lower 50s.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, there will be another system that could bring us some rain, and even a *slight chance for a wintry mix, Monday into Tuesday.

As of right now the majority of the precipitations looks to remain liquid, however temperatures will be fluctuating right around the freezing mark early Monday morning bringing us a small chance for a brief snow shower for our far northwestern counties before quickly turning over to rain.

Early Thanksgiving Forecast: We are now just under a week away for Thanksgiving. Of course things will look different this year and many are planning some small outdoor gatherings. As of right now, we do look to remain dry for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures look to be right around average in the mid 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

