What We’re Tracking

Warm Memorial Day weekend

Isolated rain chances

Heating up next week

We’re starting off warmer than Saturday morning although some are still in the 50s this Sunday morning. We should see cloud cover build in as the morning progresses.

Models have begun to pick up on some slightly better precipitation chances for our counties out west Sunday afternoon. Most of the good moisture will likely hang out in that direction with moderate rainfall possible.

Highs on Sunday will be varied across the viewing area due to cloud cover and rain chances. Counties out west may be stuck in the 70s most of the day while areas out east will have a better chance to see lower to middle 80s.

Heading into Memorial Day on Monday, it appears isolated storm chances are also picking up a bit too but mainly in the evening. The good news is there is still some disagreement on these precipitation chances between models – so that lowers overall confidence. Most of the daytime Monday should remain dry with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

A better chance for rain arrives Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible as well and maybe a few isolated showers for Thursday and Friday. Our gradual warming trend begins today and by the middle of next week, we should see temperatures back in the middle to upper 80s to near 90° and overnight lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez