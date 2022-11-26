What We’re Tracking:

Cold, clear start

Rain late Saturday

Seasonal temperatures into Monday

We’re quiet this morning but a frosty start as temperatures have dropped into the 20s across the area. We’ll see sunshine early on before cloud cover starts to build in ahead of our next system.

Highs on Saturday will make it into the lower 50s before scattered showers move in by the late afternoon and early evening. It looks like the rain will linger past midnight into Sunday morning too, but should be wrapping up before daybreak.

This system looks to favor those central and southeast of the viewing area. Northwestern counties may miss out on some of the precipitation but the chance is still there. Here’s what it could look like by Saturday afternoon:

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine returns for Monday, and temperatures begin another warming trend toward Tuesday back into the low to mid 50s.

We have the potential for another quick midweek system, but things are still not quite lining up. As it stands right now, Wednesday should be colder in the upper 30s, with a slim chance at a rain/snow mix in the morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez