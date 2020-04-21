Rain returns Wednesday as warmer air stays in place

What We’re Tracking:

Periods of rain Wednesday

Much warmer Thursday

Storms possible Friday

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as winds pick up speed as well. A weak disturbance might bring some showers and occasional thunder to the region on Wednesday. Afternoon highs end up in the lower 70s again.

Thursday should be our warmest afternoon of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thunderstorm chances likely return for Friday. If we can get that system in and out, we’ll get a decent weekend afterward.

The upcoming weekend could be pleasant with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s continuing. It may be rather breezy for Saturday for any outdoor work you may have, while Sunday might be a terrific afternoon for outdoor activities.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

