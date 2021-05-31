Rain showers expected today with mostly cloudy skies making for a cooler holiday

What We’re Tracking:

Wet Memorial Day

More rain midweek

Warmer and dry by weekend

For Memorial Day today, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid 60s as we see better widespread rain chances. Most of the rain looks to last from mid-morning to mid-afternoon with rumbles of thunder also possible. With cloud cover overhead and rain in the area its going to feel like a pretty chilly day.

June looks to start off on a dry note with temperatures still stuck around 70° before more rain and storm chances arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Chances for precipitation will be more hit-or-miss. Winds are forecast to stay relatively calm through this time frame.

After the last bit of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back through the 70s to near seasonable levels in the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week and by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com