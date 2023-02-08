Much of the area will stay dry through the morning and early afternoon, but rain begins to move into the eastern half of the area this afternoon and into tonight. There may be just enough cold air being pulled into the western side of this system that a rain/snow mix, or a brief changeover to snow, happens for the eastern areas Wednesday night before it moves away to the northeast.

We’re not expecting much, if any, accumulation since our temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark, and much of the snow would melt on contact. There could be some slushy accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces, and worst case scenario, some slushy roadways in the hours before sunrise Thursday.

By the end of the week, we should see near average temperatures in the lower 40s on Friday but it will come with a gusty northwest wind making it feel a bit cooler. There’s also another quick burst of snow possible very early Friday morning that could give us a dusting.